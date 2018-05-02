Safeguard sought for airfield

New rules are likely to be written into Selwyn’s district plan to protect the West Melton Aerodrome from future housing development in the area.

Selwyn’s airfields, airstrips and helicopter landing pads are under examination as the district plan review progresses.

It is further developing an option to provide more comprehensive rules around the use of aerodromes, rural airstrips and heli-landing pads.

As part of the option, it has been agreed further discussion is needed between council staff and airfield representatives over developing specific provisions to apply to the West Melton airfield.

District councillor Pat McEvedy said the West Melton Aerodrome would like to have a special area zoned for them because they are concerned about the encroachment of houses and getting noise complaints in the future.

“If it is noted in the district plan, then when development occurs they will know there is an airfield designated to operate at certain times in that area,” he said.

It is estimated the West Melton population will grow to 2256 by 2025.

Mr McEvedy said he supports the Canterbury Aero Club in their application of their own designated area and use.

The Canterbury Aero Club, which operates the West Melton Aerodrome did not respond to Selwyn Times.

It makes up one of two large airfields in Selwyn with the other being the Springfield Aerodrome operated by Canterbury Gliding Club.

Mayor Sam Broughton said the initial report presented to the district plan committee did not reflect the airfield’s importance.

He said it was the airfield used by Prime Minster John Key after the February 22, 2011, earthquake when Christchurch International Airport was closed.

“We believe that strategic place of airport is worth something to us and we want to make sure we don’t undermine its importance by not recognising it in the district plan,” Mr Broughton said.

As part of its decision, aircraft facilities will continue to be permitted but may be subject to more comprehensive and restrictive rules.

However, flights including emergency, fire control, law enforcement, seasonal farming work, military aircraft movements will remain a permitted activity without needing to meet certain standards.

Council planning manager Jesse Burgess said there will be multiple opportunities for affected parties and the general public to have input.

Consultation with stakeholders and affected landowners on the preferred option has begun.

Public consultation on the district plan will begin in July.

The new district plan is expected to be operative by March 2022.

