Riverside boxers claim Canterbury titles

Canterbury titles have highlighted a successful build-up to June’s South Island Golden Gloves tournament for Riverside Boxing Gym.

Four of the five Addington-based team members came away with titles while the fifth was a runner-up in a bout many considered the fight of the tournament, at the Cashmere Club.

The South Island Golden Gloves will be held at the same venue over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Jamie Mulligan, Alex Oliver, Sonny Teki-Clark and Sophie Mullaley all claimed Canterbury titles while Thomas Hanford won silver after a points defeat to New Zealand title-holder Kasib Murdoch.

“To have six wins in seven fights certainly exceeded our expectations.

“If you saw our gym, it’s the size of two double garages so to have this outcome so close to South Island Golden Gloves is just great for our confidence,” coach Matt Neale said.

Mulligan’s 69kg novice title win was most impressive considering he had three fights in one day and won them all, one by knockout.

Oliver, who won the 75kg open title, had not been in the ring for two years but decided to come out of retirement after starting his own business.

“(Oliver) was always popping his head in every so often and then all of a sudden he was hear three-to-four times a week,” Neale said.

Mullaley, from Riccarton High School, won the junior girls’ under-54kg title unopposed.

Teki-Clarke won the light heavyweight under-91kg title with a solid win.

Hanford, from Christchurch Boys’ High School, was the runner-up in the under-60kg class.