Review: Noodle house will heal your soul

There is food sorcery afoot in a humble noodle house in Riccarton.

With steam rising around their faces, two women deftly create, almost with octopus arms, a multitude of dishes.

Make no mistake, there is magic that comes out of this kitchen. The source? An incredible broth added to their soups.

Khmer Cambodian Satay Noodle House is the epitome of food that heals the soul. There is no pomp, no ceremony, just some fluorescent lights and a takeaway style menu board where you order by number.

Its power comes from a simmering pot of chickens, where every ounce of the beautiful gelatinous flavour is extracted from the bones to create that broth.

We ordered rice paper spring rolls to start, $8, with satay chicken noodle soup, $12 and seafood chew kua teaw, $14. Yes, that’s right you can feed the family for under $50 here.

Our food arrived within 10 minutes, put down on our table with a quiet smile and nod by the very same woman who cooked it.

The spring rolls, with a cheeky little fish sauce concoction was in the words of my lad, the French fine dining chef “[insert swear word] unbelievably good.”

It danced upon your tongue, perfectly balanced, the sweet, sour, salty and hot. There was a little sauce left, so I sipped it like a good wine.

But the satay noodle soup is where the magic happens. Taking that first spoonful is like getting a big bosom hug from your Grannie, you know the kind? When some rotter was mean to you at school and Grannie gathers you in and while you struggle to breathe from the breadth of her bosom, you discover that everything will be alright.

The satay sauce is mixed into that incredible broth and forms a golden elixir, complete with the rice noodles and bean sprouts.

The seafood chew kua teaw had a savoury sauce, carefully concocted so as not to take away form the beautifully cooked squid.

Though both our bellies were full, Frenchie looked at me with widened eyes: “It’s so good I just can’t stop.” And he didn’t until all the bowls were clean.

We went up to the counter, where one of the women was quietly eating her own dinner in between the dinner rush. We thanked her profusely and she pinked with shyness before ducking her head with a smile.

No, it is not somewhere you’ll go if you are looking to impress. But by cripes, it is the place you go to mend your soul.

128 Riccarton Rd

Food: 5 out of 5

Decor: 2

Atmosphere: 3

Service: 4