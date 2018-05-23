Residents object against new Lincoln liquor store

Sixty-one objections have been made against a another bottle store opening in Lincoln.

An application has been submitted by Balhae Ltd for an off-licence bottle store known as Lincoln Liquor Centre, on Eastfield Drive.

A district council spokesman said 17 of the 61 objectors want to be heard at a public hearing.

A date for the hearing has not been set yet.

“The District Licensing Committee members will be selected once a date has been set for the hearing,” the spokesman said.

But some residents have said the centre, which is proposing to be open 7am-9pm seven days a week, is unnecessary.

Lincoln residents Tania Roxborogh and Dave Bunt don’t want another bottle store in Lincoln so they made objections.

In Mr Bunt’s objection, he said he feels the new liquor store would cause “a heightened risk of alcohol abuse.”

“I want my children, pets and neighbours to be able to safely walk the streets without having to worry about stepping on broken glass or running into heavily intoxicated students,” he said.

Mrs Roxborogh is concerned about the health of the community and the impact of more litter.

“I just think that this isn’t going to serve those vulnerable members of our community by having a bottle store right in the middle of a residential place,” she said.

Balhae Ltd could not be reached for comment.

It’s not the first time residents have objected to plans for more bottle stores in the area.

In October, Dipin Kalra withdrew his application to operate the Lincoln Bottle Store he wanted to site in Gerald St following 100 objections.

In January the district council granted a licence for the Liquorland store in Vernon Drive.