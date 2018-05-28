Questions raised over costs of new pavilion

Construction of the new community pavilion at Weedons Reserve is expected to start within the next few weeks.

This follows the demolition of the existing clubrooms last week.

A budget of about $800,000 is estimated for the new pavilion, with discussions ongoing for more than eight years.

A district council spokesman said discussions regarding sports clubs’ contributions towards capital and operational costs are ongoing.

But Weedons Residents’ Association secretary Gary Doyle doesn’t know how the district council can go ahead with plans without a budget in place.

“How can you start a building without knowing where the money is coming from,” he said.

However, Weedons Cricket Club junior club captain Ross Clarke confirmed both the tennis and cricket clubs would be contributing to the new facility.

“Probably not at this stage [able to say how much it is contributing], but it is in the thousands,” he said.

Weedons ratepayers are currently paying $14 per year towards the new pavilion and $80 towards the recreation reserve fee.

Mr Doyle said ratepayers were initially paying $54 per year until he argued against it and the amount was reduced to $14.

The district council’s major projects property manager John Reid said the building will include a lounge, a small kitchen, two dressing rooms and some public toilet facilities.

The tennis courts have been moved and realigned to allow for a larger cricket oval for the Weedons Cricket Club as part of the community pavilion redevelopment.

Information from the district council’s corporate services manager Greg Bell said the tennis court upgrade cost $162,601 plus GST and 65 per cent of this is estimated to have come from ratepayers.

The new community pavilion is expected to be completed in October and the area will be fenced off during this time.

However, access to the tennis courts and golf course should not be affected.

