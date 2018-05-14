Quarry battle turns “nasty”

The battle over a proposed Templeton quarry has taken an ugly turn.

Residents on Curraghs Rd who opposed the quarry had their roadside signs forcibly removed by an unknown culprit for a third time in three weeks.

The latest incident occurred last week and the culprit took down a mailbox, a sign on a gate, along with roadside signs, angering Curraghs Rd resident Simon Moore.

“They were there Monday night and were down Tuesday morning,” he said.

Mr Moore said even though he lived across the Christchurch city border in Selwyn, he and his Weedons neighbours supported the Templeton Residents’ Association’s fight against the quarry.

“It’s gone a bit nasty to be honest,” Mr Moore said.

The incidents have not been reported to the police but he warned if there is another attempt to forcibly remove the signs, they would be caught red-handed.

He has put in hidden cameras.

The footage would then be passed onto police, Mr Moore said.

“So we will wait till the cameras arrive before we put even bigger signs up,” he said.

Mr Moore did not believe one of his neighbours removed the signs as they were all against the proposed quarry.

“We are opposed to the quarry because it will end up close to our houses,” he said.

Mr Moore blamed the incident on supporters of the quarry and did not believe a local authority was responsible for their removal.

He also delivered a message for those responsible.

“Leave them alone, they are not your property and don’t start taking retribution against people who want to have a right to their say,” Mr Moore said.

Templeton Residents Association chairman Garry Kilday believed the incidents were isolated to Curraghs Rd.

He called on quarry supporters to express their views by making signs similiar to the anti-quarry signs.

“Don’t remove an anti-quarry sign, put ‘I support the quarry

on your gate post’,” Mr Kilday said.

Last month Templeton residents who had more than one sign on display were ordered to remove them or face a $300 by the city council.