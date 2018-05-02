Problem solvers head to the US for world championships

A team of former Cobham Intermediate students will compete at an international competition in the United States in June aimed at solving future global issues

Last year, the Cobham team of Mac Craig, Benjamin Davey, Eric Huang and Corin Simcock won the junior category at the Future Problem Solving New Zealand national championships, while a Rangi Ruru Girls’ School team of Abby Croot, Lucy Anderson, Emily Davey and Victoria Park won the senior division.

Both teams advanced to the FPS world championships where they will compete against 2200 participants in Wisconsin to find solution to topics in the criminal justice system.

E Wen Wong, 15, from Burnside High School has also been selected to travel to the US as an individual competitor after winning the middle division individual competition.

FPS is an internationally-recognised competition which encourages creative, innovative critical thinking under pressure to solve emerging and current global issues. The compeititon will cover questions on law enforcement, criminal behaviour, technology and what future courtrooms may look like.

“The students will be considering problems that are crucial to humanity in the future, like 30 years ahead of now,” said Sue Williams, a specialist teacher who will lead the teams to the US. They will be given scenarios which fall within the topic then be required to find the problems and solutions for them.

The group will compete against US state champions and national champions from about other 19 countries.

“For some highly-able kids, this is what they love doing because it’s real, but also in their head, very difficult and (has) that mix of exactness and creativity,” said Ms Williams.

The teams have applied for funding for the trip from the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board.