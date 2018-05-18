Potentially more pokie machines for Selwyn

A proposed draft policy could see an increase in gaming machines across the district.

At its meeting last week, the district council received the Draft Gambling Venue Policy and decided to put it out for public consultation later in the month.

The draft policy included an increase in the current machine cap of 107 to 120.

“The existing policy with a cap of 107 machines was put in place when the population of the district was approximately 49,500 in March 2015,” it read.

However, the report said the cap has been breached with the approved number of machines currently sitting at 114.

A survey of residents, undertaken in November, indicated 58 per cent of the 236 people surveyed say that gambling harms the community or is a serious problem.

In 2014, it was 41 per cent.

The survey also showed 74 per cent of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed that the number of gambling machines in the district should increase proportionally with population growth.

District councillor Craig Watson thought the cap of 120 poker machines was “arbitrary” but agreed basing the cap off population growth made it “too high.”

He’s urging residents to make submissions so the district council can understand what the community think is the “right balance” between potential harm and good.

“I think it’ll be an interesting one, and I hope there will be lots of submissions because it’s a really important piece of our social framework, how we deal with pokies,” Cr Watson said.

The proposed draft policy includes a limit of five machines for new venues and a maximum of five machines for venues which are operating less than five machines.

The report says information from Department of Internal Affairs and the Problem Gambling Foundation shows that in general Selwyn communities lose about $3.5 million each year on poker machine gambling.

Written submissions on the draft policy can be made from May 28 to June 29.

A hearing panel, consisting of district councillors Bob Mugford and Debra Hasson and Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall, will review the submissions and make a recommendation to the district council.