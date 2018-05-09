Photos: Christ’s too strong for SBHS

Christ’s College held their nerve to record a 34-27 victory against Shirley Boys’ High School in the UC Championship on Saturday.

Christ’s trailed 24-20 midway through the second half but found the extra gear needed in the final 20 minutes to record a bonus point victory.

Christ’s College were awarded a penalty try after a SBHS player was sent off after intentionally the ball dead in their own in goal area.

It proved to be the turning point.

SBHS levelled the scores 27 – 27 after a penalty conversion with just over 10 minutes remaining.

In the dying stages of the game SBHS found themselves camped in their own 22, fighting to fend off constant pressure from Christ’s.

Christ’s power up front proved too much in the end though as they bundled their way over the line to steal victory on the final whistle.

Christ’s face another away trip this Saturday when they take on St Thomas of Canterbury who were one of five teams to have a bonus point victory in week one.

PHOTOS: MARTIN HUNTER