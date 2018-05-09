Photos: Christ’s too strong for SBHS

By
Gordon Findlater
-
TACKLE:Taspale Valavaia of SBHS looks to pass to team mate Waitangi Tuisuga as he is tackled during their match on Saturday.

Christ’s College held their nerve to record a 34-27 victory against Shirley Boys’ High School in the UC Championship on Saturday.

Christ’s trailed 24-20 midway through the second half but found the extra gear needed in the final 20 minutes to record a bonus point victory.

Christ’s College were awarded a penalty try after a SBHS player was sent off after intentionally the ball dead in their own in goal area.

It proved to be the turning point.

SBHS levelled the scores 27 – 27 after a penalty conversion with just over 10 minutes remaining.

In the dying stages of the game SBHS found themselves camped in their own 22, fighting to fend off constant pressure from Christ’s.

Christ’s power up front proved too much in the end though as they bundled their way over the line to steal victory on the final whistle.

Christ’s face another away trip this Saturday when they take on St Thomas of Canterbury who were one of five teams to have a bonus point victory in week one.

PHOTOS: MARTIN HUNTER

Lachie Gunson of Christ’s pushes off tacklers during their match on Saturday.
Patrick Thacker of Christ’s is takled by Tasipale Valavala of SBHS during their match on Saturday.
Shun Miyake of Christ’s College looks to pass as he is tackled during their match on Saturday.
Rhys Thatcher of Christ’s is congratulated by team mates after scoring the winning try during their match on Saturday.
SBHS perform a haka prior to the start of their match on Saturday.
Mitchell Barry captain of SBHS kicks from a ruck.
HAKA: SBHS perform a haka prior to the start of their match on Saturday.
Evan Blyth of SBHSis tackled by Zach Gallagher of Christ’s College during their match on Saturday.
Comment