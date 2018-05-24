Petrol prices: Blame it on Trump

United States president Donald Trump is being blamed for the record high price in the city’s petrol.

Yesterday, some Christchurch service stations were charging $2.299 a litre for 91 octane petrol, the record high which was reached on Friday, while others are charging slightly less $2.259.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the main reason was President Trump’s recent dealings in Iran.

“The main driver is the overseas price. West Texas Intermediate crude oil has shot up over the last couple of days and that’s largely because Trump and Iran has shaken up the playing field,” Mr Olsen said.

President Trump announced last week that the US was walking away from the Iran nuclear deal organised between Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China and the US in 2015.

Yesterday, The Star tweeted President Trump for reaction. He did not respond.

Fuel prices in the city hit

the record high on Friday. Yesterday there were reports of stations on Waiheke Island charging $2.51 a litre and $2.45 in Wanaka.

In Auckland, prices were between $2.07 and $2.17 a litre.

Mr Olsen said Christchurch was hit harder than Auckland due to the “Gull-effect,” caused by the introduction of the low priced Gull petrol stations in 2013.

He said there was also a lack of competition between stations in Christchurch.

And relief is not in sight.

“We can’t really pick when they’ll go back down or if they’ll go back down . . . it will be interesting to see how prices change and regional discrepancies,” Mr Olsen said.

There have been calls for the Government to address the issue.

Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods said it is “very concerning” that Cantabrians are paying so much for petrol and it was clear the market is “not functioning as it should be.”

“Obviously international events and the declining New Zealand dollar will have some role to play, but our focus is that people are paying a fair price,” she said.

Dr Woods said the law is being changed to give the Commerce Commission the power to conduct market studies and compel the release of evidence to work out why petrol south of Wellington was much higher.

Mr Olsen said it would have the biggest impact on lower income families, who would have to change their budgets drastically or change the way they travel.

Red Bus chief executive Paul McNoe said it had not noticed

an immediate increase in patronage.

“But it is possible. The further it goes up and the longer it stays that high. It depends on people’s preference and their tolerance for prices. We’re always happy to welcome new customers,” he said.

New Zealand Taxi Federation Canterbury president Stan Gane said the industry was “massively” impacted, but was not considering putting prices up.

“We’ve changed most of the fleet in Christchurch to hybrid and are keeping prices as low as we possibly can, but every cent that fuel goes up is less wages and less groceries for staff,” he said.

Mr Olsen said consumers could also expect to feel the brunt of petrol prices as freight companies would raise prices for retailers, who would likely pass it on to customers.

“Largely we’ll see it in food prices. It will be interesting to see how much retailers put it up because consumers are going to get pretty annoyed with having to pay more for fuel as well as goods.”