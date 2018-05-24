Petrol price woes: ‘Look, it’s on empty. It’s on E a lot now’

Weekends away, nights out, vegetables and meat – the pinch at the pump is causing Christchurch residents to tighten their budgets and make sacrifices.

On Tuesday The Star visited Linwood to see how people were affected.

David Gaskell said he had noticed his weekly petrol bill increase to $40.

“It hasn’t been too bad yet, but we’re starting to tighten up on the little things.”

Mr Gaskell said his family was spending more time at home.

“We definitely don’t go out as much as we used to,” he said.

When asked if he had noticed the hike in the price of petrol, Eruera Reuben simply pointed at the fuel light on the dashboard of his car.

“Look, it’s on empty. It’s on E a lot now.”

Mr Reuben said he puts $20 in “here and there” so he was not getting as far as he used to.

“I’ve just been trying to get the vege garden going so we can stop buying veges . . . I love steak, but we can’t get that any more.”

Community worker Hana Kakoi said fuel price is one of the “hottest topics” at the Bromley Community Centre.

But Ms Kakoi said it’s not a “big deal” for her family yet. “It just means we save less.”

Fay Ward shook her head and said her family was having to “skimp” on groceries. “

“The price of petrol is terrible. We don’t get out the same . . . because we just can’t afford it,” she said.

Samantha Lawrence said it was a “balancing act.”

“It’s gone from $40 a week, to $60 a week and we live on a weekly budget so that means $20 less.”

“We can’t cut down on internet or power so it’s usually groceries,” she said.

Kiefer Bailey said the price hike was “unfair.”

“I’ve noticed the increase in Christchurch only. How does that work?”

Mr Bailey he said he could cope with the prices, but that wasn’t the same for everyone.

“I’ve heard this is the highest it has ever been so if it keeps going up, then yeah, that’s going to be a worry.”