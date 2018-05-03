Petition to change schools’ enrolment zones

“Haven’t our kids lost enough to the quake already?”

That’s the message on signs displayed in Richmond and Shirley, calling for Avonside Girls’ and Shirley Boys’ High School to include the suburbs in its new home enrolment zone.

Residents of the suburbs have delivered 3000 leaflets to surrounding areas and gathered more than 1300 signatures on a petition, calling for people to submit feedback to the schools and the Ministry of Education.

The two schools will relocate to the new shared campus at QE II Park next year and have been required to develop a new zone by the secretary of education.

The board of trustees from both schools opened a consultation document online at the end of March, which closed on Thursday.

The document included a ‘draft zone’ which featured suburbs Burwood, Parklands, New Brighton, South Brighton and Southshore, which is supported by the MoE.

The Marshland area was featured on the document as a ‘grey zone’, meaning it was an area the schools wish to have included in the zone.

The suburbs of Richmond, Shirley, Dallington, Avonside and Edgeware were not included at all.

Richmond resident Laura McIntosh said she is disappointed.

“Everyone is feeling pretty sad about it. We had no idea this was going to happen. The first we heard that we weren’t going to be included was when the two schools posted on their Facebook page.

She said there is “a general feeling of abandonment.”

“We have kids from broken primary schools, broken areas, and terrible streets, so much unknown . . . it’s really upsetting.”

Other signs put up also read “how come areas with no historical connections to our school are in, but we are left out in the cold?” and “don’t abandon our kids.”

Four public meetings were held with both schools’ board of trustees and principals.

“There were no MoE representatives at the meetings at all, it was really disappointing. They didn’t get to gauge the feeling of the room, how upset we were,” said Mrs McIntosh.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said it was “not appropriate” to have a representative at the meetings.

“Because school boards lead the consultation process with their communities.”

Want to support the petition? Click here