Our People: Tactix coach provides the motivation

After starting their ANZ Premiership with as many wins as the entire 2017 campaign, the Mainland Tactix seem to be on the rebound. Sports reporter Gordon Findlater catches up with head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek to find out a little more about the brains behind our netball team.

Obviously you’ve been involved in netball for a long time now. Can you remember your introduction to the sport?

It was in standard four, so that would be year 6, at Avondale Primary School. They had actually said you couldn’t be in the A team unless you’ve played netball before, so I lied and said I had because I wanted to be in the A team.

And you took a liking to netball from there?

I did but it was actually basketball first for me because mum was a rep basketball player . . . I did rep basketball right up until I was 16 so I did dual and then I made the national league for netball which was called the Bendon League when I was still at school so I dropped basketball at that point because netball was getting pretty serious.

Did you follow the Canterbury Rams in those days?

I used to go all the time when I was younger. Mum would take us to games in the 80s. I used to think it would be pretty awesome to be one of the kids who got to go on the court to wipe up the sweat with the towels. I just idolised the guys that played for the Rams then, they were awesome.

So basketball was a big deal at home?

Our family is more of a rugby family to be honest. Obviously, mum was basketball but dad is rugby so that was quite dominant in our family.

Does the family have club allegiances?

We’re very much a Linwood family. It was clubrooms on a Saturday night . . . fizzy drink and chips . . . Dad has always been on the committee and my boys play for Linwood now. My sister Megan is also the junior club captain at Linwood.

Did you ever play rugby?

I did have a season, yes.

With Linwood?

No, with Burnside.

Was that frowned upon?

Dad wasn’t that supportive of me playing rugby to be honest

. . . he has very traditional views about rugby. I went to Burnside because I had friends who were coaching the team. I played touch with them and they asked if I could play. That Burnside team was from a bunch of girls who played other sports.

What rules the roost at home now?

There’s a lot of rugby that gets watched. I don’t think my husband enjoys watching netball but he fakes quite well.

I understand there’s a split in allegiances when it comes to Super Rugby teams at home. What can you tell me about that?

My kids were born in Wellington. We lived in Wellington for 10 years and because my husband’s a really big Hurricanes supporter our oldest son jumped on that bandwagon as well, particularly because they’ve been doing quite well in the last couple of years. I think he’s just a bandwagon jumper basically

. . . but, our youngest son is a Crusaders fan through and through. He loves going around the house telling everyone about it.

What about your brother, who is now part of the Highlanders coaching staff. Are you gutted his allegiances have gone south?

I was gutted actually because I liked having him here . . . he’s been overseas for a long time so it’s been nice having him back.

Would you describe it as a brother/sister relationship or a coach and coach one?

Probably more coach to coach a lot of the time, actually. We’ve been banned from talking about coaching at family events.

Obviously coaching runs in the family, when did it get serious for you?

I stopped playing when I was about 31 which is quite young. From there I just really got into coaching. I had been doing it from when I was 15 but that’s when I got serious. I did the under-21 rep squad the next year and then I was away.

You said you were coaching at 15?

Yes, I coached the junior basketball team when I was at Marian College.

They wouldn’t have been much younger than you.

No, they were year 9 and I was year 11.

Did you have in your mind at that stage, coaching was something you could end up doing professionally?

Yes, I don’t know. I became a PE teacher and I always wanted to be a PE teacher. I must admit that when I was playing I loved playing so much that I never imagined being a coach, if that makes sense . . . it was when I actually stopped playing that I realised I loved coaching.

Where was your first teaching gig?

Lincoln High School. I did a couple of years there, then I did a bit of relief before I went off to London. I was teaching and coaching over there and then when I came back and moved to Wellington I was teaching at Queen Margaret College and coaching the senior A netball team . . . the school team did really well. We were in the bottom of B grade and in a couple of years we ended up getting up to fifth in A grade . . . then I got the assistant coach role at the Central Pulse and the same year got the assistant role with the New Zealand secondary school team.

Tell me about your Pulse days.

It was awesome working with Robyn Broughton because she is so experienced. I did a lot of the video analysis work with the team.

She was obviously a big influence. Do you have any other mentors who have helped you over the years?

A big one for me has been Fergie McCormick who recently passed away. He would phone me after most of my games and was a good friend of dad’s.

You then moved back to Christchurch. Tell me about that.

I came down and I went for the assistant coach role. It’s weird how the timing worked out.

How would you describe those couple of years there when things weren’t going great with just one or two win seasons. Were there tough times?

There were tough times. It was quite amazing one of the first things I noticed is that when you’re the bottom team you don’t get the umpires’ calls, the 50/50 calls you might otherwise get. That was my first shock after coming from the Pulse where it was pretty fair. That was a big surprise for me.

During your time as assistant with Sue Hawkins did you guys feel the team had the potential to do better?

We did. Remember we had players like Mwayi Kumwenda and Bailey Mes. It was quite a good team and we actually challenged quite hard at the beginning of the season but then we lost all of our games from there. You can’t knock the girls and their personality, and the culture, in that respect.

Tell me about the day Sue went and you found out you were taking over as head coach.

It was obviously a big shock and I didn’t eat much that week. It happened on a Monday and I had to take my first session on the Wednesday, so I had one day to nail it out and think, ‘right what are the priorities’ and we just went from there. It was a very full on and interesting time.

You must be happy how this season started?

I think we’ve shown some real heart so far and we wanted to really play netball for the fans and for the younger girls growing up here, to show them what good netball looks like . . . it hasn’t always been so good, so that’s a huge motivator for us.

How do we get Canterbury netball back to the top?

I actually think we’re there or there about. Even in our first loss we just had one bad quarter.

Is there anyone you can single out as the best player you’ve seen?

In terms of as athletes I’d say Temalisi Fakahokotau and Mwayi Kumwenda. Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit is another player in terms of being a smart student of the game and team person.