Our People: Digging up the city’s history

What does a ‘normal’ day look like for an archaeologist?

Well, basically we get jobs that get called in all the time. At the start of the day we might not know if we’re going to a site or not unless we’ve been on a site the previous day. Most of our jobs are quite short term so we go to a site in the morning for half the day and that’ll be it. Most of our work is monitoring construction and demolition of buildings around the city. You’ll start out, come to the office, and by about 10am, you get a call out to go to a site. You really have no idea what your day might look like when you arrive to work.

What happens at a site?

We’ll go to the site and have a look at whatever the contractors have found and sort of determine the age of it, when it was deposited, and try to figure out what the context was as well. How it was deposited, by whom, whether it was a domestic deposit or commercial, just anything like that. Sometimes you might get just an individual fragment of glass or an individual bone or it might be something more substantial like a whole rubbish deposit. Even with rubbish we’re right in there – if it’s pre-1900 rubbish, we’re all over it.

What kind of things do the artefacts tell you?

It tells us a lot about pre-1900 life in Christchurch. Basically if it’s a domestic deposit it could tell us how people lived their lives while they were at home, what sort of food they were eating, what sort of class they fitted into, what sort of tableware they had, things like that. Whether or not there were children on the site. Quite often we find artefacts that are related to children and I’ve got some children’s artefacts here. They might include a little tea set or children’s plates with stories on them. Sometimes we find clothing items and shoes, we can tell what clothing they wore. We can tell what sort of fibres, whether the items were fashionable and where they sat in society. That’s the whole point of it. Just to learn more about society and culture in Christchurch in the 19th-century.

What are some of the coolest things you have found?

We always get asked this question, every time. We do find some really cool stuff. It depends, though. All archaeologists have their favourite items to find. For me, smoking pipes are usually quite cool. They’re cool to look at, nice to handle, a lot of them have really cool looking designs on them as well. In the shape of heads or fish or animals. We have found quite a few cool pocket watches. Of course, they’re not as nice as they once were. They’ve been in the ground for more than 150 years. In terms of artefacts, we also might find one individual bottle from a country overseas that we’ve never found anything from before. It might be quite a mundane artefact, but because it comes from somewhere other than England or Australia, that makes it an incredible cool. It’s all about context. I’d be pretty stoked if I found any of those on a site.

How did the earthquakes impact archaeology in Christchurch?

There was definitely a boom. There’s always been legislation in place to protect archaeology and pre-1900 sites. But prior to the Christchurch earthquake, everyone claimed ignorance or did not know that there was legislation. When CERA, and later Otakaro, came in, they heavily supported that legislation through their managed demolitions. Our company came in right from the start and worked with CERA to see that their obligation under the legislation was met. So we worked very closely just after the earthquake to manage their work and make sure all the archaeology was recorded as things were either demolished or excavated. The earthquake, while horrendous, has been a great opportunity to study our city. If we hadn’t had the archaeologists on site from the get-go, all of the context and history would’ve just been lost. I’m sitting in my office and there’s about 1000 boxes of artefacts, there’s another one or two storage containers just filled with artefacts. There’s huge amounts that have been discovered.

Are there any sites from around the world that you would love to study?

When I first started at university, I really wanted to be able to research ancient hominids, ancient humans. But gradually I got side-tracked into historical archaeology. The first papers you take at university go through ancient human history. I wanted to do that but to get to Africa can be quite difficult. You have to pay to volunteer onto an excavation site and it can be quite hard to get into the country sometimes. When I first started I thought that would be quite cool, roaming around Africa looking for human remains.

How did you end up being an archaeologist in Christchurch?

Archaeology is my second degree. There weren’t many jobs around when I graduated, so I went to work in retail and on orchards. Then the earthquakes happened. I was literally sitting in my supervisor’s office about to go back to university and start my master’s. But he said don’t you want to go and work in Christchurch. A couple of weeks later I was here and I’ve never left. I was only offered a couple of months work; we thought everything would be over in two years. I just haven’t left. It was a great opportunity to get hands-on experience. I’ve built a career out of archaeology in the city.

Have you always been fascinated with history?

Where I grew up on the Otago Peninsula, there’s a whole landscape of Victorian dairy farms. I was a free-range child, so I would just spend afternoons and weekends roaming around and looking at these old buildings. I’ve always been interested in the history of communities.

Is your family interested in history?

My parents aren’t especially interested in history, but my uncles have researched our genealogy and history. My father’s family is from Lyttelton. They were quite well-known – Webb Lane was named after my family. There were three brothers and each of them served as mayor in Lyttelton over the late 19th-century. It is really cool to go back and research the history of your family as part of your job. We’ve done a lot in Lyttelton but haven’t been physically on any of their properties. We have done work on one of their farms that they leased.

What other hobbies do you have?

I’m pretty heavily involved in bonsai at the moment, which is kind of still digging up old things – it’s just old trees. That’s my main other passion that isn’t archaeology. I go outside and spend time with my tree when I get home. Watering, re-potting, pruning, there’s a lot of work that goes with having a bonsai tree. I’m a member of the bonsai club. It’s quite a big thing in Christchurch, there are two bonsai clubs. We recently had a display at the garden show and it’s our club’s 50th anniversary this year. Otherwise, I’m a bit of a sci-fi fan, when I get time – I just finished Lost in Space.

