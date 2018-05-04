Opinion: Rockstar or plain dumb?

Where does the tipping point lie on a sports star going from being portrayed as a fan favourite rock star that isn’t afraid to have fun away from sport, to being shamed in the social age we live in?

There are plenty of examples in recent times – Jesse Ryder used to be the lad plenty admired for smashing the opposition around the park and not being afraid to party afterwards. But in this day and age, when things go wrong it, doesn’t take long for a video of you stumbling around incoherently intoxicated taken from a cell phone to end up across social media. How quickly people’s perceptions can change.

I’ve been contemplating where exactly the line is crossed because at the weekend former tennis world No 41 Dan Evans returned to the court after his own falling from grace following a one-year ban for a positive test for cocaine last April.

I mention Evans because he’s the closest reference point I have to witnessing someone crossing that line.

Let’s go back to January last year. Evans is having the best week of his career at the Australian Open. He knocked over seventh-seed Marin Cilic on his way to advancing to the fourth round for the first time at a major.

Evans eventually went down defiantly to 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets. With his tournament over, it was time to celebrate.

I was lucky enough to run into Evans (above) at a bar on Melbourne’s Chapel St that evening.

The scenes that ensued where the closest I’ve seen to a re-enactment of an episode of Jersey Shore.

Evans and his posy – which I had managed to swindle my way into – were already on their way to a big night fuelled by the release of endorphins that can only be gained by moving inside the top 50 world ranking for the first time.

The telling moment came when the largest tray of drinks I have ever seen arrived at the booth. Rather than going for one of the seven bottle of spirits now at the table, Evans instead grabbed an empty glass, raised it above his head and then threw the glass to the ground which of course smashed everywhere.

In the space of seconds my perception of Evans went from thinking what a rock star, to what a dickhead.

My perception had changed and it was easy to see that it wouldn’t be long until the rest of the tennis world’s would too.