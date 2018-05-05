Opinion: New stadium could be political blunder

Has Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton committed political suicide or simply come up with the logical answer to how the planned covered stadium in Christchurch needs to be funded.

I’m referring to the Selwyn District Council’s submission at the city council’s Long Term Plan hearing this week, delivered by Broughton.

Selwyn says ratepayers in districts outside of Christchurch should help pay – and why shouldn’t they? The stadium will be a regional facility, one that will be used by people from Selwyn, and the Waimakaririri and Hurunui districts.

Sports matches, rock concerts and other events attract people not only from the city, but all across the region. In Otago, ratepayers from the various authorities contributed to the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The population of the Selwyn and Waimak districts is about 123,000, a third of the city’s. And those two districts are among the fastest growing in New Zealand.

But Selwyn and Broughton’s broad-minded view has been cautiously received by Waimak and Hurunui.

Hurunui Mayor Winton Dalley said the stadium would have some benefit to his region. But with a population of 13,000, they were already stretched.

Waimak’s Mayor David Ayers said they had never been consulted about the stadium, and his community would need to have input.

He was quoted as saying: “I’m not saying no, but it’s got to be done in the right way and so far it hasn’t been.’’

Broughton may get the same vibe from his ratepayers and constituents.

That may come back to bite him at next year’s local body elections.

•Clarke is Star Media’s Editor in Chief