Opinion: Moody’s misbehavior spotted just seconds too late

If the Crusaders go on to win the New Zealand conference and gain crucial home advantage come play-off time, we should look back and thank Joe Moody’s forearm for single-handedly delivering four points on Saturday.

We can heap praise on Richie Mo’unga, too, for not mucking around with his conversion kick. You see, if he had taken just a few more seconds to line up his kick following Moody’s ingenious move to knock Kurtley Beale into next week before he slid in to start the Crusaders miraculous comeback, the mood at AMI Stadium come full-time would have been much different.

Much of the debate floating around this week has been about the incident being completely missed at the time by the officials. However, that wasn’t the case.

TMO Aaron Paterson did spot Moody’s illegal move which led up to the try. Unfortunately for him, it was just seconds after Mo’unga had kicked the conversion – to be fair to him Mo’unga didn’t muck around. After a try is scored, the TMO will watch replays of the try. If he spots anything he believes could overturn the try, then he will tell the referee who will then stop the kicker from taking the conversion.

In Saturday’s instance, the Crusaders got lucky. Because the kick had already been taken, the try could not be reviewed. I’d love to know if Moody snuck in a passing word to Mo’unga to take the kick quickly . . . if so, he’s a bloody genius.

The next debate is what would have happened if Paterson spotted the illegal play before the conversion? For me, the try is overturned, the Crusaders play the remainder of the game with 14 men, the remarkable comeback never comes to fruition, and they find themselves coming into this Saturday’s match against the Blues four competition points lighter. Let’s also not forget the Waratahs would have also ended a 39-game losing streak for Australian sides against NZ franchises.

As it turned out, Moody was given a two-week ban for his strike on Beale. The loss of the loosehead prop will have an effect on the Crusaders, but not nearly as much as a loss at home against the Waratahs would have had.