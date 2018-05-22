Opinion: Addressing roading issues in the district

Weedons Residents’ Association secretary Gary Doyle talks about roading issues in the area.

Roading and general traffic issues have long been a bone of contention in the Selwyn district.

In the past, the district council would receive funding from central Government based on certain criteria.

To obtain this funding, it was necessary to achieve a ‘benefit cost radio’ – known as BCR for short – of four.

During my term on the district council, we rapidly achieved sealing all roads in the district that reached this level. Then, due to the foresight of previous councils, we were able to fully fund the sealing of even more roads down to a BCR of two.

Now, while this was seen by many as a massive step forward, it came with ongoing issues. Sealed roads are easier to drive on and will always be better than shingle roads, but they require maintenance, and this is costly. It also meant that the vast majority of the roads so treated were only done to the bare legal width.

As a result, this has raised serious concerns as the traffic patterns have changed. We now see heavy traffic using roads on a regular basis that were not designed for them. By that I mean the sub-strata had not been compacted for it, nor is there the width for heavy vehicles to pass safely.

One road in question is Maddisons Rd. Moves to have a white line painted down the centre were continually stalled by council staff, with the argument that the road was not wide enough for there to be a legal white centre line.

There is currently such a line, but when it is realised that heavy vehicle movements have greatly increased, along with the increase in cyclists, such cases are accidents waiting to happen.