Nel seeks opportunity in Otago

The man voted the best player in club rugby last year is making a move to Otago due to a surplus of talent in Canterbury at loose forward.

Dylan Nel, 25, completely dominated the most valuable player award in the Hawkins metro premier competition in 2017, winning by the largest margin in the award’s history.

The South African No 8 finished with 27 points – 11 ahead of his nearest rival.

He also finished as the leading try-scorer in the competition with 16 – four more than any other player.

However, the Sumner loosie struggled to gain match time in the ITM Cup last year due to the depth in his position, with Canterbury boasting the likes of Luke Whitelock, Matt Todd, Tom Sanders, Jed Brown and Billy Harmon.

“I didn’t really get my shot,” said Nel. “It’s a shame because I really like it here, but there are so many good players in the Canterbury team. I can understand why I haven’t really got the chance.”

Nel signed a two-year professional contract with Otago after speaking with head coach Ben Herring earlier in the year. Herring, who was looking for a strong ball carrying No 8, felt Nel fitted the bill.

The plan was for Nel to make the move south immediately. However, he had one request.

“I told him I wanted to finish another season with Sumner. They’re like a family for me,” said Nel.

Nel has been based with the seaside club since making the move from South Africa in 2015 to further his rugby development.

He rates the Christchurch metro competition as a great pathway towards becoming the player he is today.

“It’s been massive. It’s got to be the best club level comp in the world. One week you’re playing against Crusaders players and the next against an All Black,” said Nel.

Nel leaves for Dunedin in early July. He may be met by a cooler climate but it won’t put him off continuing the lifestyle he’s established since moving to Sumner.

“I hear they’ve got some good surf beaches – I’ll just have to take my wetsuit,” said Nel.