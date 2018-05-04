More than $10,000 raised for quarry fight

Laughter really was the best medicine on Saturday night as residents raised more than $10,000 for the fight against a proposed quarry near Templeton.

The comedic event, which was held in the Rolleston Community Centre, had broadcaster Gary McCormick and Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt entertain to the crowd of more than 250 people for about three hours.

There has been widespread opposition to the planned quarry on Dawsons, Curraghs and Jones Rds. Fulton Hogan says the quarry, which would be on a 170ha section of land, will be there for up to 40 years.

Residents have voiced concerns about the potential health risks, water issues and devaluing of properties.

The money raised from Laughter Is The Best Medicine will go to the Templeton Residents’ Association for ongoing costs including hiring experts.

Joanne McMaster, from the Templeton Residents’ Association – No Quarry’s

sub-committee, organised the event.

She said the night of comedy had the audience “in stitches” from start to finish.

“Although this was a great

start to the fundraising

activities, it’s a far cry from the $250,000-$300,000 we may require to fight Fulton Hogan’s proposed 170ha quarry on our doorstep,” Miss McMaster

said.

She said it’s a “daunting exercise” going up against Fulton Hogan.

“[Fulton Hogan] has every resource at its fingertips and we are working tirelessly to oppose it without any funding while juggling our families and work commitments,” Miss McMaster said.

Fulton Hogan recently said in a newsletter it will not submit any resource consent application to the Selwyn District Council or Environment Canterbury before July.