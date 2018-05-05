Metro Sports cosmetic changes saving millions

How much some of the cosmetic changes will save to claw back the Metro Sports Facility’s $75 million “budget blow out” have been revealed.

Figures provided to The Star show certain cosmetic changes, such as glazing, external cladding and an entrance canopy, will save millions.

On Friday, Greater Christchurch Regeneration minister Megan Woods, alongside Mayor Lianne Dalziel, announced the detailed design for the central city facility had been revised.

The estimated cost had been reduced by $50 million through cosmetic changes and the procurement approach, Dr Woods said.

Removing the south entrance canopy on the original design is estimated to save $500,000-$700,000.

Windows and solar control blinds in the sports hall have been scrapped to remove the chance of sunlight glare on the courts, saving about $90,000-$100,000.

The cladding elements will be redesigned, which is expected to save about $3 million.

Outdoor stone paving would be changed to concrete paving to drop the price from $525 per sq m to $230 per sq m.

The indoor bluestone paved floors, which would have cost $350 per sq m, have been scrapped for a different product, such as tiles, to reduce the cost to $200-$290 per sq m.

Otakaro has revised the detailed design of the Metro Sports Facility, and it is ready to go to market to confirm a final cost with a completion date of 2021.

Other cost savings were leaving out the childcare facility and outdoor sports area, downsizing the car park, and fitting out the Aquatic Sensory Experience space through funding sources.

In November, Dr Woods put the facility on hold and scrapped contractor Leighs Cockram Joint Venture because the budget was blowing out.

She told The Star the cosmetic savings meant the Government was getting the best value for taxpayer money.

“To allow a $75 million budget blowout on a facility that should have been open two years ago is just another example of the mess the previous Government left in Christchurch.

“What disappointed me is that in failing to provide the political leadership and keeping costs under control, the project has not been achievable until now and we are staring at a blank section where there should be a sporting facility.”

National’s greater Christchurch regeneration spokeswoman Nicky Wagner said while cosmetic changes would have given a higher quality finish, her concern was with the childcare facility and Aquatic Sensory Experience space.

“She [Dr Woods] might have saved $10 million or so. But waiting for six months has probably cost her three to five times more than that.”

Ms Wagner said there would have only been a budget blowout if the design was not changed, which the previous Government planned to do.

“She has done just exactly what I would have done, but I would have done it in September if I was elected back as minister.”