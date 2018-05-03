Merivale homicide: Suppression order breached, warning to web page

Police have ordered the administrators of a web page to remove content relating to the Merivale homicide because it was in breach of High Court suppression orders.

The move has prompted a warning suppression orders are there for a reason, and any further breaches may result in prosecution.

The information was in relation to the alleged murder of Nicole Marie Tuxford, 27, whose body was found at an Exeter St property on April 7.

The 54-year-old Aranui man charged with her murder and sexual violation has name suppression.

Other details surrounding the case have also been suppressed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson told The Star police had received a couple of tip-offs about the information online.

“The administrators were identified and visited and advised of the suppression orders in relation to the case. They complied and removed the content.”

He said the two people were asked to monitor the web page from now on. Police would continue to monitor online content, along with other agencies, he said.

Police were taking suppression breaches in this case very seriously, he said.

“We don’t want to jeopardise the process.

“In the interest of justice, suppression orders are there

for a reason. And in this case in the interest of the defendant’s right to have a fair trial, as frustrating as it is, patience is required.”

Breaching a suppression order is punishable under the Criminal Procedures Act 2011. It can result in imprisonment of up to six months.

High Court criminal manager Helen Vermeulen said the two individuals spoken to by police were asked to ensure the site’s users were aware of the court order.

“They were also advised that any further breaches may result in prosecution.”

The murder accused is also charged with unlawfully taking Ms Tuxford’s car and entering the property without permission with a knife and using it as a weapon.

He appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday via video link from prison for a pre-trial callover.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on June 29.