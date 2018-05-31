Makeover for “eyesore”

An untenanted “eyesore” on Stanmore Rd has been given a makeover in a bid to help improve the commercial sector of Richmond.

New World Stanmore and two Shirley Boys’ High School students have cleaned up the former Movieman Video Shop site ­cutting away long grass and painting the building.

Store owner Justin Purcell said it saw an opportunity to get the students as part of their work experience day at New World.

“At the end of the day we want to make sure the community and the hub down Stanmore Rd is in a nice presentable condition,” he said.

Mr Purcell said it was “obviously a prime location,” with Stanmore Rd being a main arterial to the north of the city and would like to see the site tenanted.

He said the site was overgrown with a lot of bush around the building and tagging.

It comes as Richmond residents have decided to take charge against the ongoing problem of some landlords the area not maintaining their properties.

It was decided at a recent community engagement meeting, a Richmond business and residents’ association would be formed to help tackle the issue.

Richmond resident and business owner Hayley Guglietta said while residents are grateful to New World, they should not have had to have cleaned up the property.

“These absent landlords are despicable and they have got no respect for a suburb that is under heaps of pressure,” she said.

Issues including overgrown gardens, litter and the general upkeep of the suburb have been a problem in the Richmond village.

But Mrs Guglietta said she was pleased to see the former The Uniform Centre across from the Movieman site had been cleaned up.

Residents have previously taken part in a wide-scale clean-up of the area.

