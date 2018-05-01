Majority support skate park in Sumner

It’s official – the community’s favoured site for a skate park is 26 Nayland St.

Consultation results were released last week, and from 534 submissions with 314 (58 per cent) supported the former Marine Tavern site.

Sumner beach was the second most popular with 109 supporters, and the former Redcliffs School site third with 78. Scott Park was a distant fourth, with just 28 in favour.

Five submitters did not select a ranking preference.

The Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community were

to make a decision in April, but it is now likely to be August before the matter is put to the board.

That’s because the city council is in discussions with the crown around ownership of the adjacent sites at 20/24 Nayland St, said head of parks Brent Smith.

The board has also requested a soil test on 26 Nayland St, to “further inform their decision making for a site,” he said.

Sumner Green and Skate spokeswoman Liza Sparrow said the group was “delighted” 26 Nayland St had proven the most popular site for the permanent skate area, as it would enable a village green to be developed adjacent to it.

“We are now one step closer to achieving the goal of having

a recreation space within the heart of the village,” said Ms Sparrow.

“If 26 Nayland Street is approved for use by our community board, Sumner Green and Skate will continue to work with the city council to ensure that this project is completed in a way which best meets the needs of our community.”

In the meantime, the group is fundraising for landscaping and upkeep around the temporary ramp on the Nayland St/Wakefield Ave corner, which Ms Sparrow said may be in place until 2021.

•To donate visit: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/lets-get-our-ramp-open