‘Magnificent Seven’ art work returns

After a stint outside the Auckland Art Gallery and in front of a terrace in Germany – an artwork is coming home.

Christchurch artist Nathan Pohio’s work Raise the anchor, unfurl the sails, set course to the centre of an ever setting sun! is a photo from the 1905 edition of the Canterbury Times.

The work was installed on the bank of the Avon River on Cambridge Tce, next to the Bridge of Remembrance in 2015.

It shows Māori leaders on horseback in full ceremonial dress, flanking Lord and Lady Plunket in their car on a visit to Tuahiwi marae.

The way Pohio has stitched together the image has been compared to the film poster for The Magnificent Seven.

“It’s been a long journey, but its time for it to come home,” Scape Public Art director Deborah McCormick said.

Following a nomination for the country’s top contemporary art prize, the Walters Prize, in 2016 it was then installed outside the Auckland Art Gallery.

Pohio’s work also received international acclaim during the Doumenta 14 art exhibition in Kassel, Germany, where it was installed in front of a terrace on the Weinberg hillside.

Ms McCormick said Pohio told her it was time for the work to come back to the city.

“The work could have carried on touring the world . . . but I said: ‘What would you like to do?’ He said: ‘Deb, I’d like to bring my ancestors home’.”

She said Scape was working with city council staff on a new location. But a site had not yet been chosen.

“Nathan loves it in nature, in a park-like setting and close to cycleways. We want it to be a welcome to Christchurch,” she said.

The work will be installed before Scape’s 20th anniversary celebrations in October.