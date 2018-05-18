Lives saved if Christchurch had same transport patterns as Wellington

Thirty one lives could be saved if Christchurch had the same transport pattern as Wellington.

That’s the outcome of the Health consequences of transport patterns in New Zealand’s largest cities report, which looked into the impact transport systems had on health.

The report by Otago University’s Caroline Shaw, Edward Randal, Michael Keall and Alistair Woodward used the integrated transport and health impacts model to compare levels of walking, cycling and public transport, and their affect on levels of physical activity, air pollution and injury rates.

That was then compared against the transport model of Wellington, where 35 per cent of all trips are by the sustainable modes. “All cities modelled would have better health, due to a reduction in morbidity and mortality from injury and air pollution and through increased levels of physical activity,” the report found.

It found that if Christchurch’s walking and public transport levels were on par with Wellington, there would be 31 fewer premature deaths.

“Most of those are physical activity-related,” Dr Shaw said.

Twenty-nine deaths were physical activity-related.

Dr Shaw said Christchurch was a particularly interesting study due to the already high levels of cycling.

“One of the more interesting things was the number of cycling trips in Christchurch. Three per cent of all trips, whereas Auckland is 0.5 per cent, so it’s six times higher,” she said.

Spokes Canterbury chairman Don Babe was not surprised by the figure. “I’m actually surprised its so low,” he said. He said inactivity is a killer. “It’s about making it more difficult for people to go by car, get them out of their comfort zone.”

The report said 3.1 per cent of all trips in Christchurch were by cycle, which is the highest in the country.

But Dr Shaw said even then it was “still pretty low” and it was not the level of cycling that was impacting on the premature deaths caused by physical activity.

“Wellington has a much higher level of walking,” she said.

However, she said the method was a little flawed as that would involve a decrease in the city’s cycling events.

Dr Shaw said the report proves how important transport and city planning is in terms of its impact on health and well-being.

“If you look at Vancouver, they increased their levels pretty quickly. They had a target of 50 per cent sustainable modes by 2020 and they’ve already achieved it,” she said.

Canterbury University transport expert Simon Kingham said although the study is “slightly artificial” it is

still an interesting case study.

“It really emphasises the importance of health and your mode of transport,” he said.

“It shows the magnitude of the issue, but it also shows that it doesn’t take much to change – a slight increase in activity.”