Liquorland deciding whether to appeal Phillipstown decision

Liquorland is considering whether to appeal a decision that rejected its application to open a store in Phillipstown after the community rallied to stop it going ahead.

The district licensing committee declined the Liquorland application to operate a bottle store on the corner of Ferry and Aldwins Rds.

Liquorland has until May 30 to appeal it.

Chief executive Brendon Lawry said Liquorland was “disappointed” with the committee’s decision and was considering its options regarding an appeal.

The decision came after objections by health officials, residents, police and nearby Linwood College.

The application came from Steve Crotty and Michael Scott, who also own Liquorland Riccarton. They said the store would also service Ferrymead to Sumner.

In its decision, the committee acknowledged the pair had more than 20 years of experience and their systems and staff training were of a high standard.

But it said the seller could not control how the alcohol was consumed.

“We find that on the evidence placed before us that the locality is very vulnerable, contains a high number of housing units for those affected by mental illness and addiction issues, including alcohol addiction.”

The community rallied to stop the proposal because it was 50m from Thirsty Liquor, and close to several others, with 121 submitting to object the proposal.

The decision is the latest in a string of successful community campaigns to stop liquor stores opening in their areas, including Harewood.

Edmonds Factory Garden spokesman and nearby resident John Hoskin said they were “highly delighted” and it was a “wonderful community effort”.

“It just goes to show if you don’t try you’ll never get anywhere.”

He said people drunk in the historic gardens during the day and night leaving rubbish and intimidating people and families.

Medical Officer of Health Cheryl Brunton said she was pleased with the decision and it was a win for the community.

“While the effect of this decision is primarily local, it will help contribute to reducing alcohol related harm and perhaps also encourage other communities to voice their concerns about new alcohol outlets.”

Linwood Ward city councillor Yani Johanson welcomed the decision.

“It’s good news for the community, they’ve worked really hard.”

Mr Lawry said Liquorland abided by its obligations under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, and ran information programmes about responsible consumption.

“Our aim is to offer consumers choice for occasions with friends and family and for celebrations of all types, in a safe and sensible way.”

In his evidence during the hearing, Phillipstown Neighbourhood Policing Team officer in charge Sergeant Michael Kingston said further availability would exacerbate the existing alcohol abuse and related harm in the area.

Meanwhile, Linwood College deputy principal Melissa Young said 20-30 per cent of students sought counselling services, and in about 90 per cent of those cases alcohol was a factor.

Previous battles:

– Harewood residents successfully opposed a bottle store proposed for Trafford St in July last year after a petition gained more than 1100 signatures.

– In December 2015, Edgeware residents opposed a bottle store on the corner of Hills Rd and Dudley St. Opawa residents then quashed a second proposal by the same owner to open a store on the corner of Opawa and Hawford Rds.

– Wendy’s failed in its bid to serve alcohol at its Hornby outlet in November 2015 after hundreds objected.

– In April 2015, Aranui residents were successful in their bid to stop a Thirsty Liquor being built on Pages Rd, after starting a petition.