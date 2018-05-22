Lincoln Comined earn back-to-back wins

It was a case of job done for the Lincoln Combined first XV as they earned a 26-13 bonus point win over Aoraki Combined on Saturday.

Lincoln made the most of home field advantage for the second straight week of the UC Championship by scoring four tries to one.

Coach Mike Wilson wanted a composed performance against one of the competition’s lower ranked teams.

He got it in patches.

“I thought we started really well, scored within 5min and we held the ball,” Wilson said.

He said their early try probably made his team over-confident.

“We get excited when we see space and we were a little guilty of trying to score on every play, pushing the pass.”

Lincoln scored their second try late in the first half to cement a 14-6 halftime advantage.

Wilson said his team was forced to work harder on defence in the second half.

“We had concerted periods of defending our line and I thought we did really well to hold them out as long as we did,” he said.

While Lincoln continues to have a few injuries pile up, Wilson was happy with their back-to-back wins.

Blair Ryall shifted to the blind-side flank and made the most of it, while captain Wil Gaulter shifted out to second-five to steady the backline.

The step-up will be immense next Saturday when Lincoln travel to play Christ’s College.