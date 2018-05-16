Labour-aligned candidate wins Lyttelton by-election

Labour-aligned People’s Choice candidate Tyrone Fields has won the Lyttelton subdivision by-election for the Banks Peninsula Community Board, progress results show.

Mr Fields’ 465 votes put him well ahead of his nearest rivals, Independent Citizens candidate Robyn Struthers who has attracted 169 votes and Yvette Couch-Lewis on 144.

Lyttelton bar manager Ashley Stanbridge gained 100 votes and independent candidate Paul Dietsche 55.

So far, the return rate for votes is 39 per cent.

However, progress results do not include special votes and voting papers returned today before the noon deadline.

Preliminary results will be available on Thursday and the final result is expected to be confirmed on Saturday.