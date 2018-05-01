Kairuru Lane gives nod to surveying

The developer of a 13-section subdivision on Bridle Path Rd has lost his bid to name a private right-of-way Reynard – the French word for Fox.

It will instead carry the name Kairūri Lane – Kairūri is the te reo word for surveyor.

But Fox Associates founder David Fox said he was just pleased to have finally got a name – which recognises the contribution surveyors have made to the city.

Because Fox is used elsewhere in Christchurch, he asked for the right-of-way at 22 Bridle Path Rd to be called Reynard Lane.

In his application, Mr Fox said that since starting as a surveyor in 1960, he had continued the work of earlier surveyors in the design and development of the city.

“I started with Cass Bay and Soleares Ave back in the 1960s and over the last 58 years have been involved in the creation, design, and development of more than 1000 sections on the Port Hills from Kennedys Bush to Sumner.”

But the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board said the name “didn’t reflect the surrounding historical area,” and asked Mr Fox to submit an alternative.

Kairuru was chosen because it linked to the theme of surveying.

Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton said the name was “appropriate for this early settled part of Christchurch.”

Under the city council’s roads and rights of way naming policy, subdivision developers submit names with the consent application.

Mr Fox said getting the name had taken a month longer than anticipated due to the board’s initial rejection of Reynard.

Three of the sections have already sold and formation work completed for the right-of-way.