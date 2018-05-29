Joint review to address speed limits

A review of Selwyn’s speed limit bylaw and speed limits outside schools will be combined to prevent confusing the public.

Concerns have been raised the district council looks as though it is over consulting on speed limit-related issues.

A report seeking approval to review to the draft Speed Limits Bylaw 2018 was presented at the district council’s public meeting on Wednesday.

It comes as the district council is planning to review all schools in the first half of this year – with it expected to be completed by the end of June.

The district council had to partially re-open its speed limit review to look at school roads, after submissions were lost last year when the council’s email system failed.

It is also consulting on speed limits as its District Plan gets under way and as part of the Long Term Plan 2018-2028.

At the meeting, district councillor Craig Watson said while he had no concerns over the draft speed bylaw he raised concerns over the timing of the reviews.

At the meeting, district councillor Craig Watson said while he had no concerns over the draft speed bylaw he raised concerns over the timing of the reviews.

“We have just come off a speed review which didn’t go awesome

. . . I just think this is confusing for the public,” he said.

His views were supported by district councillors Nicole Reid and Murray Lemon ­ who said it was at “risk of muddying the waters.”

As a result it was decided both reviews would go out to public consultation together in August.

But confusion broke out around the council table when the district council’s assets manager Murray Washington raised the issue of the current Speed Limit Bylaw 2006 lapsing.

The bylaw lapsed in 2016 but had two years until it officially expires.

It was questioned if the bylaw lapsed would there be no law in place and people could do whatever they want on the roads.

But it was confirmed by chief executive David Ward if the bylaw lapses it holds and changes cannot be made to the speed limits when it expired until it is renewed.