Joe Moody makes rare appearance for club side

Lincoln missed an opportunity to go equal top of their section in the Luisettti Seeds Country Combined division one rugby competition after a 22-10 loss to Ohoka on Saturday.

Coach Dale Eathorne described the game as “a missed opportunity.”

“Our decision-making let us down at crucial times,” he said. “We made a few poor defensive reads which cost us.”

With All Blacks prop Joe Moody in the scrum, Lincoln had dominance in that area but Eathorne said the lineout was 50/50 at best.

“We will have to work on accuracy because we just panicked at the wrong time and it’s ended up costing us.”

Eathorne said it was always a thrill to have Moody back in the team environment.

“Everyone enjoys playing with an All Black in club rugby,” he said.

Lincoln now sits fourth in section A, five points behind the three leaders – Waihora, Celtic and Saracens.

Celtic and Saracens both enjoyed wins in the absence of Waihora who has a bye, to keep the pressure on at the top. In section B, Darfield and Prebbleton are locked at the top of the table after contrasting victories over the weekend.

Prebbleton put 52 unanswered points on Hornby while Darfield was made to work hard for a 39-37 win over Kaiapoi.

Results:

Section A: Southbridge 40, Ashley 5; Celtic 38, West Melton 26; Ohoka 22, Lincoln 10; Saracens 45, Hampstead 19; Glenmark 23, BDI 16.

Section B: Methven 54, Hurunui 25; Rakaia 37, Oxford 35; Darfield 39, Kaiapoi 37; Prebbleton 52, Hornby 0.

Standings

Section A: Waihora 30, Celtic 30, Saracens 30, Lincoln 25, Southbridge 24, Glenmark 20, BDI 20, Ohoka 16, West Melton 6, Ashley 3, Hampstead 2.

Section B: Darfield 33, Prebbleton 33, Rakaia 29, Springston 27, Kaiapoi 23, Southern 22, Oxford 21, Methven 13, Hurunui 8, Southern 0, Rolleston, 0, Hornby 0.