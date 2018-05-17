Iconic newspaper The Star turns 150

The Star has celebrated its 150th birthday.

Current and past staff gathered on Monday at Morrell & Co to mark the day the iconic newspaper printed its first edition.

The Star was born from the Lyttelton Times, which was established on January 11, 1851.

The Lyttelton Times owners, William Reeves, W J W Hamilton, and T W Maude, decided to start an evening newspaper in 1868. The first issue of The Star came out on May 14.

In 1935, New Zealand Newspapers closed The Christchurch Times (formerly Lyttelton Times) and bought the Sun, relaunching The Star as the Star-Sun.

That title remained until 1958, when it was changed to The Christchurch Star.

More name changes followed.

In 1970 it changed to Christchurch Star, followed by The Star in 1980, Christchurch Star in 1989, before reverting back to The Star in 2005.

Over the years The Star has moved too. It started in Cathedral Square, before moving to Kilmore St in 1958 and then Tuam St.

When the February 22, 2011, earthquake hit, The Star was forced from its premises and lost its printing press.

It had to find alternate ways to get daily publications out in the immediate aftermath.

The Star based itself in Hagley Oval for six months before moving to a building in Venture Pl.

In April 2013, Mainland Media bought The Star from APN. Now known as Star Media it publishes The Star, community newspapers Nor’West News, Pegasus Post, Southern View, Western News, Selwyn Times, and Bay Harbour News, magazines Kiwi Gardener, Style, With This Ring and Rugby News and website star.kiwi. It also runs the iconic City2Surf, With This Ring Bridal Show and The Home and Leisure Show.

Last year The Star moved to its current premises on Lincoln Rd.

Through most of The Star’s history it was a daily newspaper. It became twice-weekly in November 1991, publishing on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Then in February 2016, The Star changed to a weekly paper coming out every Thursday.

The newspaper’s history has even received international attention.

It featured in Oliver Stone’s 1992 movie JFK with claims its November 23, 1963, coverage of President John F Kennedy’s death contained information that was pre-packaged before his assassination, as part of a conspiracy.

These days The Star is dedicated to local news, but continues to serve and do what is right for Christchurch people – just as it did 150 years ago.

•A celebration edition documenting The Star’s 150 years will feature in the newspaper on June 28.