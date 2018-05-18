Hung gets chance to tee off at home of golf

Christchurch teen golfer Juliana Hung has a rare opportunity to play at the home of golf – St Andrews – at the biennial junior Open Championship in July.

Hung, 16, will make the trip to Scotland with Wellington’s Jayden Ford, where they will compete on St Andrews’ Eden course.

Founded in 1994, the junior event also coincides with the Open Championship, which will be held just 50min north at Carnoustie.

All of the junior competitors will attend the Open Championship, one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles, at the conclusion of their own event. They will catch the first two rounds.

Former winners of the junior Open Championship include recent Masters champion, Patrick Reed, who won the event in 2006.

Hung, who attends Burnside High School and plays at the Russley club, claimed the biggest victory of her amateur career by winning the New Zealand stroke play at the Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club in March.

She has also been selected to represent New Zealand at the junior Golf World Cup in Japan in June.

All 145 players from more than 60 nations will play 36

holes stroke play after which the players with the best 80 gross scores and ties will play for the title of junior open champion in the final round.