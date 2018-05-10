Hospital staff to get 200 more parks

More than 200 temporary car parks will be provided for Christchurch Hospital staff.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods announced the additional parking will be at the Metro Sports Facility on St Asaph St.

It comes after a student nurse was robbed and assaulted at knife-point walking back to her car through Hagley Park after a late night shift.

“The severe lack of parking at Christchurch Hospital is widely known and is creating real problems for hospital staff,” Dr Woods said.

However, there is still no update for those fed up with the conditions of the Deans Ave park and ride service.

The Star has lead a campaign calling on Christchurch MPs and the Canterbury District Health Board to fix the issues.

CDHB general manager finance and corporate services Justine White said additional shelter is being discussed as part of “overall planning” for the park and ride service.

But she could not give a specific time frame for any announcement.

In April, potholes and dangerous, uneven surfaces were filled in at the Deans Ave park and ride.

Dr Woods said work on identifying other potential sites for extra community parking is continuing.

Work will start on the temporary staff parks immediately.

“I’ve asked for work to begin on this straight away, with an aim of having the parking available in the next two or three months. These car parks will be available for one to two years while construction is under way, reducing as construction progresses,” she said.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation organiser Christin Watson said it is “really good news” for hospital staff.

“We’ve been lobbying anyone who will listen for a long term

. . . in terms of safety and security, it gives us a lot more options,” he said.

Mr Watson said while it was a short to medium-term solution, it would give them “breathing room” to investigate long-term solutions.

As the metro facility’s build progresses, the number of parks will be reduced.

“These temporary parks will help take the pressure off until a permanent new car park is open in 2020,” Dr Woods said.