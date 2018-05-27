Hornby printer wins supreme award

Hornby-based Amcor Flexibles is the supreme winner of the Pride and Print Awards.

It also won the best packaging award.

The print awards – labelled the most prestigious in the country – were handed out in Auckland earlier this month.

The business beat 900 entries to win the top accolade, which was chosen through a secret ballot from peers in the print industry.

Amcor Flexibles Hornby pre-press print manager Mark Thian was pleased with the win and said the design and print was a team effort.

“The job itself is quite a complex job. We have multiple facets within the company and it touches just about every department.

“The print also had a matte over gloss, which allowed some parts of the print to be shiny

and some parts to be dull,” he said.

The winning design was packaging for food manufacturer Farrah’s.

Normally complex works were done overseas, but the winning product was made in Hornby due to costings from their client, Mr Thian said.

“We don’t tend to do this in New Zealand because of the cost and the complexity,” he said.

Pride in Print awards manager Sue Archibald said the Hornby outfit’s win was a great moment for the region.

“You Cantabrians can be very proud of them,” Ms Archibald said.

This was the second time in three years that Amcor Flexibles Hornby won the supreme award, placing them amongst the elite in printers in the country, she said.