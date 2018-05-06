Historic Railway Tce finally repaired

A tiny piece of the city’s railway history has come back to life.

Railway Tce in Heathcote Valley has been newly-repaired following damage in the September 4, 2010, and February 22, 2011, earthquakes.

The little street was formed by New Zealand Rail in 1961 to build six workers’ houses between Port Hills Rd and the motorway.

NZR later sold them into private ownership and each resident owns a sixth of the

road.

It means there’s no city council responsibility for maintenance such as road sweepers, weed spraying or drain clearance.

And the costs of fixing the quake damage fell on the home-owners’ private insurance.

Plumber Peter Bigelow has lived on Railway Tce for years.

He said it had taken quite a bit of co-ordination to fix the road as it came under private insurance rather than EQC.

“Half of us were with AA Insurance and they took the lead, managed it and went to the other insurers.”

Fibre was laid first, then potholes repaired and new kerbs and footpaths are now going in.

The work has taken about a month.

Mr Bigelow said Port Hills MP Ruth Dyson has been helpful in advocating on behalf of the Railway Tce homeowners.

Ngai Tuari shifted into a three-bedroom property with her engine driver husband about 35 years ago and raised her four children there, all of them attending Heathcote Valley Primary School.

“It’s a lovely street, I wouldn’t move for quids. In fact, I sold my other house, the original one, to my son, so he’s my neighbour. And he wouldn’t move for quids as well.”

However, the private road is “an awful pain,” Mrs Tuari said.

“It’s a private road, but that doesn’t work because any of the public are allowed to use it.

The only time it becomes a private road is when we have

to pay for it. I’d love to put a gate up there and you pay a

gold coin to go through it. Then the upkeep wouldn’t be a problem.”

“But it is a nice community feel; it’s almost like the country; you can hear cows, see the horse paddocks and the watercress growing everywhere. Just the feel of the place, it’s lovely.”