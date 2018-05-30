Hayes wades into estuary erosion problem in South Brighton

Christchurch East National List MP Jo Hayes is calling for action on erosion issues near the South Brighton Domain estuary edge ­with more trees likely to disappear over the next few months.

Ms Hayes is concerned the South Brighton Motor Camp and other businesses in the community are now “under serious threat”.

“While the city council has acknowledged what is likely to happen, the dramatic estuary edge erosion has continued and the bank has become de-stabilised and unsafe, with dangerous voids below the surface,” she said.

Ms Hayes said the residents and businesses in the area deserve better because properties are being devalued and are potentially becoming unsaleable.

South Brighton Motor Camp owner Sam Hawkins said it had started to fund its own flood protection to protect the future of the camp He said the camp has been affected by flooding about three times in the past year.

Mr Hawkins said there is a lot of potential in the area for tourism and cycleways. He said the city council could “tap into” this potential if it wanted to.

Henderson D B Plumbing owner Dave Henderson said the estuary is an “absolute eyesore” and something needed to be done.

“Why does our (area) have to be like this when they spend millions on the (Sumner) side and nothing on this side. It is just a joke,” he said.

In February, Pegasus Post reported about 30 of the 100 trees along the South New Brighton Domain estuary edge are at risk of falling at any time

City council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said after the earthquakes, it developed the South New Brighton Reserves Management Plan and a development plan. They aim to protect and enhance the cultural, ecological, landscape and recreational values of the reserves.

The Coastal-­Burwood Community Board is also exploring alternative options for managing erosion,­ which will be considered as part of the Southshore and South New Brighton Regeneration Strategy project.

But community board deputy chairman Tim Sintes said reinstating the estuary edge is to merely put “back something which was there before the 2011 earthquake”.

Ms Hayes said the city council’s stance of letting the shoreline erode naturally is unacceptable.

Just over $500,000 would be needed to put the problem right, which is not a fortune to correct an issue that is threatening the viability of the whole area.