Harvey notches 100 games for Sydenham

It’s safe to say Sydenham flanker Reuben Harvey was more eager to remember his 100th game for the club on Saturday than he was his 50th.

The evergreen flanker reached the century mark after a tenure spanning about 12 years.

He celebrated the milestone with a 31-3 win over Burnside.

Milestone games have not been kind to the 35-year-old who, in his 50th cap and blazer game, was benched and then suffered a nasty eye socket injury.

“I’d missed Tuesday training that week because of work so the coach benched me to set an example, even though it was the last game of the season,” he said.

“I got on and ended up smashing my eye socket late in the game, so I missed the after match and had to have a rather awkward blazer ceremony the following week.”

In spite of returning to Blenheim where he grew up for a short period, as well as stints playing rugby in the United Kingdom, Harvey said he has never wanted to play for another club in Christchurch other than Sydenham.

“I was always drawn to the great club atmosphere and I liked the nod to history that they had with the blazers and that sort of thing.”

Harvey received a gold pin to attach to his club blazer in commemoration of his 100th game.

He said while his wife “would probably like me to retire today,” he believes he still has plenty to offer.

“I want to keep going until the wheels fall off,” he said.

“I’d hate to look back when I’m 60 and think that I could have gone for another season.”

One motivation for Harvey has been to give Sydenham an elusive premier title.

“We thought we were close last year, and in the sheds I think we realised we’d let ourselves down by not winning it all,” he said.

“We have a team this year which has the potential to do it.”