Glentunnel teen picked for international dance competition

Glentunnel teenager Manaia Davies is off to San Diego next month in a team of 22 dancers representing New Zealand in an international competition.

The 13-year-old was asked to be in the team by Kiwi choreographer, Kiel Tutin, who has worked with stars such as Jennifer Lopez.

Manaia, who has been dancing since she was three-years-old, says she was “shocked” by the invitation and is looking forward to competing in Body Rock Junior.

She’s been travelling to Auckland each weekend for practice.

“It’s really hard-out, it’s full hands-on training and we run the set over, over and over again,” she said.

The Burnside High

School student spends most

of her spare time training or teaching.

Manaia also enjoys singing and acting and is part of the specialist music programme which is held at her school and is for students of high musical ability.

Having only been told

she was on the team a few weeks ago, Manaia is now

trying to raise funds to cover the costs

of attending the competition.

She is holding a fundraiser, with acts from other performers, at the Darfield Garden Centre on Sunday from 1 to 5pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12-years-old and can be purchased from the garden centre, Hororata Village Bar & Cafe, Yello Shack Cafe, Glentunnel Garage or at the door.

•Donations can also be made on Manaia’s Givealittle https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/dancing-on-the-world-stage.