Friendships on hold in College Match

For the third year running, the annual ‘college match’ between Christ’s and Christchurch Boys’ High today doubles as a top-of-the-table clash in the UC Championship.

The match at Upper has all the elements to make it a classic. The rivals are the two top scoring teams in the championship this season, with 478 points scored between them.

Friendships will also be put on hold. Christ’s captain Sam Darry and CBHS captain Louie Chapman have struck up a friendship after playing together in a number of representative teams over the years. However, it’s expected to be forgotten this afternoon.

“We’ve got quite a good relationship so it’s all fun and games but as soon as you put the jersey on that all goes out the window,” said Darry.

Last year’s encounter lived up to its billing with Christ’s fighting off late surges from CBHS to win 16-15 and end a 16-year losing streak.

“We’ve got the monkey off our back and now we know we can do it again,” said Darry.

“It’s not something we want to feel again; that feeling last year at the end of the game,” said Chapman.

Both teams have been perfect through the opening four rounds, recording four bonus point wins. However, this will be the biggest test yet for both sides and the thousands of supporters who make it one of the country’s best schoolboy rugby atmospheres.

“You try and focus on the games coming up but you’ve always got that one marked in your calendar. All the supporters love it as well because they can get all their chants sorted and their milk bottles out and make all the ruckus they can,” said Darry.

“It’s pretty hectic out there you can’t even hear yourself think. You’re trying to talk to the guy next to you but you’ve got both schools yelling at each other. It’s pretty crazy,” said Chapman.

The first match between the two sides was in 1892, which Christ’s won 34-0. Since then the two schools have battled for bragging rights every 12 months. CBHS have won 84 times, compared to Christ’s 44.

“You’ve got your mates at the other school and it’s something you really want to get over them. We’ll be putting our best foot forward to get those bragging rights,” said Chapman.

“It’s an exciting thing to think about because there’s not many occasions that will be like this one that you’ll get to play in your life,” said Darry.

The winner of today’s match will single themselves out as an early competition favourite. However, the UC Championship is once again proving that not many teams can be taken lightly.

The unpredictability of this year’s championship continued at the weekend with Rangiora High School recording their first ever win over Nelson College since entering the competition in 2011. Meanwhile, St Thomas of Canterbury College scored a converted try on full-time to record a 24-22 win over St Andrew’s College.

•Christ’s v CBHS kicks off at 2.40pm