Freedom campers: Stay at the holiday park

Freedom campers are being urged to park up at the South Brighton Holiday Park.

That’s the message from the Coastal-Burwood Community Board that wants to stop freedom campers from staying wherever they want.

The board has asked city council staff to consider putting signage in the parking bays opposite Thomson Park in North New Brighton to promote the availability of South Brighton Holiday Park. The area is popular with freedom campers.

Said board chairwoman Kim Money: “We want to welcome visitors to our area and we also want to support our local holiday park. It would make sense to make the campers aware that there is a holiday park and help the process.”

“We are really keen to do anything to help the situation, because we do want visitors and we want to encourage them to be in the right places and taking care of our environment at the same time,” said Ms Money.

South Brighton Holiday Park owners Sam and Jacquie Hawkins support the idea.

“We stand completely behind the community board and support their idea to reduce the disruption caused by freedom campers. We think it could be effective, but would also like to see notification of the penalties on the sign as well, like the littering ones, that state how much the fine is.”

City council head of parks Brent Smith said staff will investigate the existing provision and other options for signage.

“There is already a QR code on existing freedom camping signage that links to the city council website page, which lists all the city council campgrounds in Christchurch.”

He suggested there may be an update in a couple of weeks on the matter.

Burwood resident Diane Dixey wrote to the community board to voice her concerns over non-compliant vehicles without proper toilet facilities in the parking bays opposite Thomson Park. A 2015 city council

bylaw requires freedom campers to be self-contained, meaning their vehicle must have toilet facilities on-board and be able to deposit waste at a discharge point.

The board also suggested city council staff consider trimming the shrubbery by the parking bays to provide better visibility of freedom campers from the road to deter anti-social or illegal camping behaviour.