Free Wi-Fi trial on buses underway

Bus passengers are now able to read the news and scroll through social media as Environment Canterbury trials free Wi-Fi on two bus routes.

The three-month trial started on Tuesday, on the 29 airport-city and the 85 Rolleston-city.

Environment Canterbury public transport senior manager Stewart Gibbon said they chose the two routes to target people heading on a longer trip to and from work, and the airport.

“We’ve had a large number of requests asking us to introduce free Wi-Fi on buses so we thought we’d trial it for three months to see if people use it, how much they use it and also figure out the value would be to roll it out across the network if it proved successful.”

Passengers will be able to fill out surveys about the Wi-Fi to give feedback, he said.

The information gathered would be shared with the Public Transport Joint Committee, and used by ECan to help plan future on board bus services.

ECan chairman Steve Lowndes said the trial was part of trying to give people a bus system people wanted to use.