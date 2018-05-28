Fears Yaldhurst quarry expansion has set precedent

Templeton residents fear they could be next following the approval of a quarry expansion in Yaldhurst last week.

Quarrying company Road Metals was given permission by a hearing panel to increase the size of its Yaldhurst operations, which meant it can quarry land 100m from houses.

Templeton Residents Association chairman Garry Kilday labelled the decision as “ridiculous and shocking.”

He and other residents have been campaigning against a proposed quarry in the area by Fulton Hogan.

Mr Kilday also expressed shock over how the Canterbury District Health Board’s advice over the quarry was limited to a single paragraph on a 54-page report.

“It just flies in the face of common sense.

“They [ECan] completely ignored the advice from the district health board. I don’t understand how they are getting away with it,” he said.

Anti-quarry campaigner Simon Moore said he was scared that a precedent had been set.

“They [CDHB] are the people who know how people are affected by this because they can see them.

“It scares the hell out of me that it’s inevitable that it’s going to happen out here because of the rubber stamping that’s going on by ECan particularly,” Mr Moore said.

He said his stance did not mean he was against quarrying. “Obviously we need quarries if we’re going to have roads.

But we don’t need them in

people’s backyards,” Mr Moore said.

He said he felt sorry for Yaldhurst residents who would be impacted by the decision.

The Templeton Residents Association also received a major boost last week after being granted $6000 from the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

The money would be used to source expert advice over the dangers of the proposed quarry, Mr Kilday said.

“We need these guys to testify and it costs a lot of money.” Mr Kilday said.