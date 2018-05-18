Evidence of historical quakes unearthed

An archaeological dig on the Convention Centre site may have discovered evidence of historical earthquakes.

Archaeologist Jessie Garland is analysing the findings from an Underground Overground excavation of the more than 20,000 fragments uncovered at the site bound by Colombo St, Armagh St, Oxford Tce and Cathedral Square.

She said it was the largest haul from any site Underground Overground had worked on

with a number of artefacts dating back to the 1840s from early

settlers, which are “incredibly” rare.

But it was the discovery of smashed china and glassware that was of particular interest, Ms Garland said.

“It had all been discarded . . . so we’ve been looking at why they would throw it out.”

Ms Garland said it could be evidence of a historical earthquakes.

“It could have been caused by the 1869 or 1870 earthquakes,” she said.

In 1869 a magnitude 6.0 struck near New Brighton, while in 1870 a magnitude 5.8 was felt on Banks Peninsula.

“There are accounts of the shops suffering damage in those earthquakes. It could be stock that was broken and then discarded,” she said.

Ms Garland said items discarded that were non-perishable usually had a back story to them that the archaeologists investigated.

“Otherwise they just wouldn’t have been thrown out,” she said.

But there were other possibilities, including a bolting horse making its way into the shop, or even people having a fight, Ms Garland said.

She said the section of the Convention Centre site along Colombo St between Cathedral Square and Armagh St was a retail precinct.

“We don’t find those very often. This one in particular had a lot of fancy goods stores,” she said. “One had a really great name, The Well Known Shop, which sounds very Dickensian.”

Ms Garland said the items in fancy goods stores, such as intricate hand-painted lamps, glass bottles and smoking pipes, were uncommon.