‘Emotional’ visit to grave of brother he never knew

More than 70 years after his brother was killed during World War 2, Kevin Pike has finally visited his grave.

The 74-year-old Burwood man has just returned from a month-long trip to Europe with his son Steven, daughter-in-law Jane, and grandson Thomas, bringing back parts of the aircraft his eldest brother Trevor Pike was killed in.

“What a trip,” he said.

They went to Ingen, Holland, to see where Trevor’s Stirling bomber crashed into a paddock after it was shot down on October 15, 1942.

All seven allied troops on board – Trevor, James Howe, Reginald Blair, Thomas Baywater, John Brocket, Francis O’Sullivan and James Denny – were killed.

Kevin said they then went to Amersfoort Cemetery where the crew were buried.

Kevin never met Trevor. The youngest of 11 children, he was born the year after his 22-year-old brother died.

He said visiting his grave brought them closer together.

“It was very emotional.”

Trevor was a Royal New Zealand Air Force wireless operator and air gunner on the Royal Air Force Stirling bomber. It was returning from a bombing run in Cologne, Germany, when it was shot down by German night-gunner Bruno Eickmeier.

Kevin’s trip had been eight years in the making.

He said in 2010 he came across a notice in a newspaper titled ‘Seeking Pike family.’

It was a letter from Richard van de Velde, a Dutch history teacher who was researching all the war victims killed near his home in Buesichem.

Kevin said after eight years it was nice to meet Mr van de Velde and his wife Ingrid, who took them to the crash site in a World War 2 Canadian army Jeep.

They placed a large poppy on a stick at the site with the names of the crew on it, he said.

“It was a very emotional time for all of us. We stood in silence for those brave lads who gave their lives for others.”

At the cemetery, Kevin said they laid poppies at the crew members’ graves, and he put

a photo of his parents at

Trevor’s.

He said it was a “special moment” which would “stay in our hearts forever.”

“At peace, these lads were at last.”

Mr van de Velde’s friend Ad Haneveer, an artist, had put together pieces of the Stirling bomber into a frame for Kevin, which included a nut, bullet, a pipe, and shards.

Kevin was also given pieces of aluminium from the aircraft with Trevor’s initials engraved into them.

“They never told us they managed to get parts of the plane out of the ground,” he said.

Kevin said he donated larger pieces of the aircraft to Peter den Tek, who had set up a section in a museum dedicated to Trevor and other airmen who were shot down over Holland.

After visiting the sites, they then went on to the French town of Le Quesnoy to attend Anzac Day commemorations.

New Zealand soldiers captured Le Quesnoy from the Germans at the end of World War 1, so Kevin said it was nice to visit and remember the role they played.