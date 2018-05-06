You’ve probably seen them about. You might even own one yourself. They’re electric bikes, and they’re beginning to change how we live and get around in our busy cities.

With Christchurch poised to become New Zealand’s cycling mecca, it’s no surprise e-bikes are spinning our wheels.

The e-revolution is hitting our shores in a big way and the cycleway capital of the country is far from immune to the charms of this new twist on an old idea.

Motorised bikes have been around since the late 19th-century but it’s only in the past few years that interest in the electric motor-powered version has exploded.

Last year the NZTA commissioned a study into regulations and safety for e-bikes and low-powered vehicles, partly because of what the report called an “exponential increase in demand.”

That’s borne out by import figures.

In 2017, 20,000 e-bikes were brought into the country, 43 per cent more than in 2016, according to Statistics New Zealand.

Nationwide, sales have climbed almost 10-fold in four years.

The Electric Bike Company owner Morgan Lawrence said his figures had “gone through the roof” over the past two years.

Based in Woolston’s boutique shopping precinct The Tannery, Mr Lawrence has been selling e-bikes since 2007.

“When we first started we had to explain what an electric bike was,” he says. “There were only two to three designated bike shops in the country. Now, there’s at least 17 in Auckland alone.”

His sales are doubling year on year, in spite of competition from new specialist stores like Christchurch Electric Bicycles and iCycle Electric.

So who is riding them?

Mr Lawrence says early adopters weren’t the ones you might think.

“It was your older, sensible woman between 50 and 75, not quite ready for a mobility scooter, which was funny because I thought it would have been the young greenies. We’ve got a lot of them now – we’ve got pretty much everybody. A lot of parents buy them for their kids at high school or university. “

Part of the attraction is they’re cheap to run. After the initial cost outlay, it’s just a matter of tyres and basic maintenance.

And they make biking so much more appealing. If you live up a hill, or chance on an easterly gale, just switch into power mode and off you sail.

The cost varies, but you can expect to pay between $2700 and $4700 for a brand new model from The Electric Bike Company.

The rules

Current NZTA rules don’t class e-bikes any differently to a traditional bicycle, even though they can travel much faster.

The maximum power limit is 300w, which goes up to around 30km/h depending on weight; anything higher than that is legally defined as a moped, which requires the rider to hold a valid driver licence.

But the NZTA’s 2017 report says New Zealand’s legislation is not consistent with any other country.

It only regulates motor power but not maximum speed, the expectation being that the power rating will limit velocity.

That could be up for review, with the report recommending that speed classifications and a relaxation of maximum power limits be considered, along with a maximum speed and size for vehicles using footpaths.

It also suggests minimum age limits and driver licensing for higher speed e-bikes and low powered vehicles, should legislation enable their import.

Whether any of the changes end up being adopted remain to be seen.

For now, anyone riding a bike with a power capacity higher than 300w – is breaking the law.