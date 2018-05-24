Democratic return for ECan an end to the ‘travesty’

Environment Canterbury will return to full democracy next year.

And Canterbury University political scientist Bronwyn Hayward said it was great news to put an end to the “travesty” of democracy.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Environment Minister David Parker confirmed yesterday the return to democracy will happen during local body elections in October next year, ECan chairman Steve Lowndes said.

It will have been 10 years since the former National Government got rid of ECan councillors, including now Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage and Canterbury District Health Board member Jo Kane, in 2009.

They were replaced by seven Government-appointed commissioners in 2010. In 2016, seven councillors were elected and five were appointed commissioners. “This is a textbook case about how badly a Government can manage a disaster, I think it’s something we’ll look back on and be deeply ashamed by . . . I hope it never happens again. It never should have happened in the first place,” Dr Hayward said.

She said it makes financial sense to hold the election in the regular cycle. “It would be very expensive to have it now,” she said.

Mr Lowndes said although during its campaign Labour said ECan would be restored as soon as possible, ministers had to be mindful of how long the transition would take.

“And of the timetable associated with ECan undertaking the representation review, allowing time for consultation and any subsequent appeals to be resolved prior to the election lead-up,” he said.

Work on returning the body to a fully-elected regional council has started.

The proposal for how Canterbury will be represented and how many councillors will be elected in each ward – Christchurch, Mid Canterbury and North Canterbury – will be agreed during the June 21 meeting, Mr Lowndes said.

“The initial proposal will be made available for public consultation before hearings and a final proposal being agreed by council,” he said.

“We are also exploring the opportunity to continue mana whenua representation around the council table after the 2019 elections.”

Dr Hayward said the only “bright spot” in the “sorry saga” was that there was now representation from Ngai Tahu around the ECan table.