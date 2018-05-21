Dealing with door-knocking peddlers

Bryndwr residents could receive more education about their rights when it comes to door-to-door sales reps and mobile truck shops.

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board deputy chairman Aaron Campbell said Bryndwr and Linwood are two suburbs being targeted by these groups which can be hard to turn down.

“When you get door-knocked by these door-to-door sales people, some of them can be difficult to say no to . . . I talk to people and they get stressed by it basically.”

Mr Campbell is working with city council staff to create Welcome to Bryndwr packs which will contain ‘do not knock’ stickers and information about consumer rights.

“This will give people good information about what their rights are when that happens.”

The packs will be similar to others in the city, which have information about local community groups, programmes and activities, including the Citizens Advice Bureau, Neighbourhood Support and Tenants’ Protection Association.

Mr Campbell hopes they could be distributed to people living in social housing units, such as those managed by the Otautahi Housing Trust and Housing NZ.

They may also be distributed through community groups to other members of the community, particularly people who are older or living alone.

Mr Campbell said the stickers are well-known in the industry and have been around for a while.

“People may know about them but might not be sure where to get them . . . this will hopefully be a disincentive for those sales people to knock on the doors.”

He would like the Government to “take bolder steps” to ensure door-knockers and mobile truck shops are operating within the law, and would like to see a review of the Public Places Bylaw to ensure it is clear where these businesses are permitted to operate.

If the packs are well-received, Mr Campbell would like to see the information distributed city-wide.