Dabner chases US football dream

Coastal Spirit midfielder Lauren Dabner may be chasing her football dream halfway round the world, but her heart belongs in Christchurch.

The former Riccarton High School student is enjoying her off-season by playing for the Coastal premier women’s team, safe in the knowledge she still has more to prove in the United States.

The 22-year-old is set to play for Coastal Carolina University from July after leaving Texas Tech.

The exercise science major said her first year of a scholarship in Texas was tough on many levels but the struggles were worth it.

“I certainly had thoughts about not continuing but I’m so glad that I got through that first year because it’s been so worth it,” she said.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things – you’re a long way from home, in unfamiliar surroundings playing in a new league.”

The former under-17 New Zealand representative has also been part of a World Cup bid.

Living abroad and playing women’s football in a global stronghold has had its challenges.

“The game is more physical (in the US); the standard is very high,” she said.

Coastal Carolina University is in NCAA division one and Dabner is motivated to put her stamp on things.

“They’re a young team who have finished runner-up in their conference the past two seasons so to get the that top finish would be great.”

Dabner said she was always excited to come home and play for Coastal Spirit.

“I’ve been with them for seven seasons and they’ve been very supportive with me chasing this dream and allowing me to come home and play when I’m available.”

Dabner has put her New Zealand international career on hold until her studies and scholarship are complete.

“If you want to be part of that set up you have to be in Auckland and right now I’m committed to my studies and helping my team reach their goals.

“I’m still young enough that I can come back, too, when things change.”

Right now, Dabner wants to help her two Coastal teams earn victories.